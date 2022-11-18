Passenger dies onboard easyJet flight
‘Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the customer,’ says airline
A passenger died onboard a recent easyJet flight from Cyprus to the UK.
Travellers became worried about the unnamed, dark-haired man in his fifties when he failed to wake up during the Paphos to London Gatwick service on 17 November.
Flight EZY8454 departed from Paphos at around 2.20pm GMT, with concerns over the man’s health arising an hour and 20 minutes later, at around 3.40pm GMT.
Cabin crew asked if there was a doctor onboard to provide medical assistance but no one came forward, reported the Daily Star.
A defibrillator was used to try to resuscitate the man, but attempts to revive him remained unsuccessful.
The captain confirmed there had been a “medical incident” at around 4.30pm as the plane passed over Paris.
Fellow passengers praised the crew, with an anonymous traveller telling the Star: “The team handled the situation with extraordinary composure and professionalism.”
The flight was met by paramedics at Gatwick, who pronounced the man dead.
An easyJet spokesperson said: “EasyJet can confirm that sadly a passenger died onboard flight EZY8454 from Paphos to London Gatwick on 17 November.
“The well-being of our passengers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority.
“Our crew are trained to respond to medical issues and did all possible during the flight.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the customer and we are offering support and assistance at this difficult time.”
In 2020, a passenger died on an Emirates flight to Manchester after choking on a piece of meat in her inflight meal, an inquest at Warrington Coroner’s Court heard.
The court was told how Susan Pugh, from Tarporley in Cheshire, was travelling on a Melbourne to Manchester flight on 3 February 2020 following a three-week trip to Australia to visit her niece with her sister Dianne Wood.
The inquest heard that she was eating a beef dinner at around 7pm when she began “struggling to eat her food” and “suddenly started to choke” and was seen putting her hand to her throat.
