Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A problem passenger had to be subdued by a group of eight fellow fliers after he allegedly tried to assault a member of cabin crew during a chaotic landing.

A witness claimed that the assailant, identified as 39-year-old Nelson Montgomery, placed a flight attendant in a chokehold, then pressed what appeared to be a piece of broken glass against her neck. He then threatened to “cut off her head” if anyone got too close, reports FOX 8.

Eight people on board Delta Air Lines flight 2432 from Atlanta, Georgia to New Orleans, Louisiana managed to contain Mr Montgomery, who was detained by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO) after the plane landed at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

The disruptive passenger was bleeding from the neck when removed from the plane, according to one witness. Deputies in the JPSO said that he has received medical treatment for his injuries and will be charged with aggravated battery, disturbing the peace and simple battery.

The crew member who was threatened suffered minor injuries, with two cuts treated at the scene.

A Delta spokesperson confirmed the incident to The Independent, adding: “Delta flight 2432 operating from Atlanta to New Orleans was met by law enforcement personnel upon landing following a reported customer issue onboard.

“Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behaviour on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and our customers.”

Earlier this week, a trio of difficult passengers drinking alcohol and vaping on a flight from Brisbane, Australia, to Bali led to the plane being forced to make an unscheduled landing in order to remove the troublemakers.

The Virgin Australia flight was diverted to Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory, with the captain making the decision over safety concerns. The crew on board requested that the Australian Federal Police be on standby to meet the problem travellers.