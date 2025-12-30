Aer Lingus flight makes emergency landing at UK airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Aer Lingus plane was met with emergency services on the runway after it came into land at Manchester after a “technical issue” was reported.

Flight EI030 departed Bridgetown, Barbados, just before 7.30pm GMT on Sunday for an eight-hour overnight flight to Manchester.

An Aer Lingus spokesperson told The Independent that the plane experienced a “technical issue” on Monday morning.

The airline said the "aircraft was met by emergency services as a precaution and passengers have safely disembarked" just before 8am.

A video caught on the “Think Planes” YouTube livestream shows fire engines and emergency vehicles driving onto the runway as the Aer Lingus plane safely came into land.

A Manchester airport spokesperson added to The Independent that the technical issue did not affect passenger safety.

Any non-standard landing is treated as an emergency, meaning flights are able to jump the landing queue and touchdown on the asphalt, where the plane is met by emergency services as a precaution.

The plane was immediately assessed on the airfield rather than taxiing to the stand, meaning passengers disembarked the plane before it reached the gate.

The incident comes after Aer Lingus revealed it is considering closing its Manchester hub, which currently operates routes to Barbados, New York JFK and Orlando out of Terminal 2.

Trade union Unite says this has put over 200 workers at risk, including 150 cabin crew who the union represent.

The airline said the Manchester long-haul operating margin performance “significantly lags” behind that of Aer Lingus’ Irish long-haul operating margin.

The news came amid a pay dispute between workers and the airline, which saw cabin crew walk out over several days of strike action at Manchester airport in October.

