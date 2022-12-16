Passengers see SpaceX rocket launch from plane window

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Passengers on a plane flying past Cape Canaveral in Florida on Friday unwittingly got a front row seat to the launch of a SpaceX rocket.

TikTok user @chefpinkpr is a flight attendant who was working during the plane journey, and shared a video of the moment.

The TikToker – who is called Nelito, usually posts cooking content – wrote across the TikTok video: “My plane flew by Cape Canaveral and caught the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch!”.

An emoji followed these words to signify it being a mind-blowing experience. Nelito captioned the video with: “While working my flight we witnessed this once in a lifetime phenomenon!”

The social media post appears to show a view of the SpaceX rocket launching from a vantage point above, with a clear perspective of its upwards journey and take-off from the space station.

Kennedy Space Center’s website shares details on the December 16 launch.

It says that this is the launch of “the first two O3b mPOWER broadband internet satellites into Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) for SES of Luxembourg.”

“The satellites, built by Boeing, will provide internet services over most of the populated world, building on SES’s O3b network,” the webpage continues, adding: “The Falcon 9’s first stage booster will land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.”

TikTok users were quick to share their awe when viewing the video, with over 8,000 comments appearing underneath. People are seen expressing amazement at the “awesome” “privilege”, with one saying: “We watched the launch nearby, saw your plane and said “wow the view they must have.””

Another commented: “Wow, can’t believe they launched that with a commercial flight that close.” “How was that clear airspace? Wild,” a user agreed.

However, a lot of people had sympathy for those sitting on the other side of the plane when the video was taken. “Passengers on the right side seething,” another user wrote.