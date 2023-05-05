Passengers hold vote to kick unruly woman off flight

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In an unusual show of democracy, plane passengers held a vote on whether or not to get a woman removed from a recent Frontier Airlines flight after she started a fight with another traveller.

The argument erupted on a service from New Jersey to Atlanta Georgia, reportedly sparked by a disagreement over seating allocation.

Passenger Lanaisli Li started filming the incident, which saw a different woman and her partner initially kicked off the plane.

In the video, the two women can be seen shouting at each other across the aircraft, with the second woman accused of antagonising the couple for “the entire flight”.

After the couple were removed, another video shows a male passenger then call out, “There are about 40 to 50 people here who would like her removed from the flight,” in reference to the second woman.

“If you want her removed from the flight, please raise your hand; I’m not even kidding, if you can hear me and you want her removed from the flight... I got 40 hands up.”

The footage, shared to Tiktok, shows numerous passengers with their hands in the air.

“I’m trying to prove a point,” the man says. “If you want to be a d*** to people, we’re going to be a d*** back.”

The video then cuts to the unnamed woman being deplaned with a fellow male passenger appearing to help her with her luggage.

She swears at the man who held the original vote, before saying: “What do you want? I don’t know what I did.”

“I don’t know either,” replies the man helping her, “but at 30,000ft you can’t be arguing. Just grab your stuff.”

Ms Li shared the ongoing incident in a series of four separate clips, which quickly went viral, clocking up more than 16 million views between them.

The Independent has contacted Frontier for comment.