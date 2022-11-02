Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Normal tourism returns to Peru as all restrictions dropped

All Covid rules have been dropped

Helen Coffey
Wednesday 02 November 2022 10:07
Comments
<p>Machu Picchu in Peru </p>

Machu Picchu in Peru

(GETTY IMAGES)

Peru has finally lifted all Covid rules, two and a half years after the pandemic began.

From 1 November, the South American nation has ended the emergency decree that has been in place since March 2020, which sees the removal of all Covid-related restrictions within the country.

As of 26 October, tourists have been able to enter Peru as normal - no testing or jabs required.

Previously, travellers were required to present proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken in the 48 hours before entering the country, plus sign a health form and sign up to an app.

Rules around mask-wearing were also still in place but have now been lifted; according to the Foreign Office, “local authorities promote vaccinations against Covid-19 and the use of masks, however these are both optional.”

Recommended

The country is popular with tourists thanks to major sights such as Machu Piccu, the famed Incan citadel in the Andes mountains.

Normally, you don’t need a visa to travel to Peru for stays of up to 90 days if the purpose of the visit is tourism, but British travellers are warned to ensure they have six months’ validity left on their passport from the date of arrival.

Peru is the latest country in South America to axe Covid rules, joining Paraguay and Ecuador, which both fully reopened last month.

However, a number of countries continue to keep the requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative test in place, including Colombia, Brazil, Chile and Bolivia.

Further north, the United States still insists that all visitors aged 18 or over must be fully vaccinated in order to enter the country.

In Europe, Spain requires tourists to show proof of full vaccination (three doses); a PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to departure, or an antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to departure; or proof of recovery within the past six months.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in