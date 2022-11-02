Normal tourism returns to Peru as all restrictions dropped

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Peru has finally lifted all Covid rules, two and a half years after the pandemic began.

From 1 November, the South American nation has ended the emergency decree that has been in place since March 2020, which sees the removal of all Covid-related restrictions within the country.

As of 26 October, tourists have been able to enter Peru as normal - no testing or jabs required.

Previously, travellers were required to present proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken in the 48 hours before entering the country, plus sign a health form and sign up to an app.

Rules around mask-wearing were also still in place but have now been lifted; according to the Foreign Office, “local authorities promote vaccinations against Covid-19 and the use of masks, however these are both optional.”

The country is popular with tourists thanks to major sights such as Machu Piccu, the famed Incan citadel in the Andes mountains.

Normally, you don’t need a visa to travel to Peru for stays of up to 90 days if the purpose of the visit is tourism, but British travellers are warned to ensure they have six months’ validity left on their passport from the date of arrival.

Peru is the latest country in South America to axe Covid rules, joining Paraguay and Ecuador, which both fully reopened last month.

However, a number of countries continue to keep the requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative test in place, including Colombia, Brazil, Chile and Bolivia.

Further north, the United States still insists that all visitors aged 18 or over must be fully vaccinated in order to enter the country.

In Europe, Spain requires tourists to show proof of full vaccination (three doses); a PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to departure, or an antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to departure; or proof of recovery within the past six months.