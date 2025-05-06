Mother and son killed after flash flooding hits Middle East tourist site

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tragedy struck in southern Jordan on Sunday as flash floods swept through Wadi al-Nakhil, claiming the lives of a Belgian tourist and her son.

The pair were part of a group of 18 tourists on an adventure trip when the sudden deluge hit. Search and rescue teams recovered their bodies on Monday, while the woman's two other children were found alive, according to Jordanian police.

The flooding also forced the evacuation of hundreds of tourists from the renowned Petra archaeological site, a major tourist destination in the country. The incident underscores the dangers of flash floods, particularly in desert regions.

Fourteen tourists, all Czechs, were rescued on Sunday. Rescue crews located two of the children alive late Sunday, al-Jabour said. The search and rescue operation was suspended at about 2 a.m. because of the complicated weather conditions and terrain. The bodies of the woman and her son were found Monday morning after the search resumed, he said.

Further details about the family and the ages of the children weren't immediately available.

open image in gallery A Jordanian Bedouin sits on a camel in front of the Treasury Building in the ancient city of Petra in Jordan ( AFP/Getty )

Jordan often experiences flash flooding as heavy seasonal rains send torrents of water through dry desert valleys. At least three people died in 2021 when floodwaters swept away their car, while more than 30 people were killed in flash flooding that hit Petra and Jordan's Dead Sea coast in two separate floods in 2018.

The flood forced nearly 4000 tourists to flee the ancient city of Petra.

Visitors ran for higher ground as water surged through a narrow canyon leading to the Treasury, the historic site's main attraction.