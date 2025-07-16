UK to lift ban on Pakistani airlines after years of restrictions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain has lifted a five-year ban on Pakistani airlines following improvements in the country’s aviation safety standards.

The UK’s Air Safety Committee imposed the ban in 2020, days after Pakistan launched an investigation into the validity of pilot licences issued in the country following a plane crash that killed 97 people on May 24, 2020, in the southern city of Karachi.

The British High Commission said on Wednesday that the lifting of the ban followed safety improvements by Pakistani authorities, allowing airlines to apply to resume UK flights.

Earlier this year, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency also lifted its five-year-long ban, and the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed direct flights to Europe soon after.

While several private Pakistani airlines operate domestically and on regional routes, primarily to the Middle East, PIA has historically been the only carrier to operate long-haul flights to Britain and the European Union.

open image in gallery A Pakistan International Airlines plane preparing for take off after the airline resumed direct flights to Europe ( AP )

PIA had previously estimated an annual revenue loss of around 40 billion rupees ($144 million) due to the ban.

The airline has long considered UK routes, including London, Manchester, and Birmingham, among its most profitable, and holds sought-after landing slots at London's Heathrow Airport that could become active again.

PIA's spokesperson said the airline was finalising preparations to resume UK flights "in the shortest possible time" and had submitted its proposed schedule.

Flights would resume with the Islamabad-Manchester route, with three weekly flights planned initially pending schedule approval, the spokesperson added.

open image in gallery The Pakistan International Airlines plane carrying more than 100 passengers and crew crashed near the southern port city of Karachi in 2020 ( AP )

Earlier this month, Pakistan approved four groups to bid for a 51-100 per cent stake in PIA. Final bids are expected later this year.

The government is hoping that recent reforms, which led to the airline's first operating profit in 21 years, will help attract buyers under a broader IMF-backed privatisation push.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif welcomed the decision.

During a press conference on Wednesday, he attributed the ban to what he described as “baseless” remarks made by former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan. He said Khan’s claim tarnished the country’s image and triggered significant financial losses for PIA.

He said the resumption of all routes would improve PIA's value ahead of the privatisation and confirmed there were plans to restart flights to New York.