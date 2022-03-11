Man crowned ‘king’ of remote British island after beating hundreds of applicants

A man has just been crowned the new “king” of a tiny British island after beating nearly 200 applicants to be awarded the unusual position.

Aaron Sanderson, 33, is the latest monarch of the 50-acre Piel Island, located off the Cumbrian coast.

Barrow Borough Council, which manages island, launched a campaign to find a caretaker for the UK island in late December.

Mr Sanderson was among 190 people who applied.

As the new king, he will reign over the island’s three houses, 14th-century castle ruins and, more importantly, its 300-year-old pub, the Ship Inn.

A tradition that dates back to the 1800s, the role of monarch isn’t all glamour – duties are described as “maintenance of the Ship Inn, grounds maintenance of the surrounding area and management of camping and the toilet and shower block”.

Sandra Baines, head of visitor economy and culture with the authority, told reporters that the role is “very much about preserving [the island’s] beauty, its natural habitat”.

But she added the many drawbacks of life on an island meant it was “not the dream people might think it is”.

“I am in a secure and well-paid role, but I am willing to give that up for the chance to bring the glory days back to The Ship Inn,” Mr Sanderson told the BBC, adding that the role is “an incredible risk and a wonderful opportunity”.

He will move to the island along with his partner, Anita Palfi.

Mr Sanderson, a submarine electrician, is already familiar with Piel Island, having visited on multiple occasions as a child.

He has a “great understanding of Piel, The Ship Inn and the traditions of the island,” said Barrow Council leader Ann Thomson.

The traditional crowning ceremony sees the new monarch “sit in an ancient chair, wearing a helmet and holding a sword while alcohol is poured over their head”.

Visitors to the pub can also partake in a “knighting” ceremony that involves sitting on an oak seat – and getting a round of drinks in for the entire pub.

Piel is serviced by two ferries per day in peak season.