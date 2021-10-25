RAF pilots ‘draw’ giant penis in sky with flight paths

Two RAFpilots’ flight paths left an unexpectedly graphic “picture” in the sky while out on manoeuvres.

Flight tracking software showed the 20 October flight paths of a Typhoon, which took off from a base in Lincolnshire, and a Hawk T2 from North Wales, which together created a shape resembling a giant phallus.

Plane spotters clocked the unusual image on flight tracking website FlightRadar24 and shared screenshots on social media.

“When you and your mate get bored in the Air Force,” wrote one Reddit user alongside the picture.

According to the RAF, the penis outline created by the two flight paths was entirely coincidental, rather than intentional.

“The Typhoon and Hawk training sorties shown were completely unrelated,” a spokesperson told the Sun.

“RAF pilots do not have time to waste when completing operational training missions and focus on ensuring that they fly safely and professionally at all times.”

However, even without the Typhoon’s input, the shape created by the Hawk’s flight path before it landed in Anglesey remains suggestive.

It’s far from the first time an aircraft’s flight path has raised eyebrows.

In 2020, two pilots were investigated after using their flight path to “draw” a penis in the sky over Russia.

Low-cost Russian airline Pobeda’s flight DP407 from Vnukovo to Koltsovo on 11 November could be seen flying as normal for the majority of the journey.

However, around three quarters of the way through, flight tracking site FlightAware showed the aircraft make a very specific set of detours to make a phallic outline in its flight path.

The Boeing 737 jet landed without incident 22 minutes later than scheduled.

The altered flight path was allegedly the crew’s way of showing solidarity with the Russian football captain, Artem Dzyuba, reported Air Live.

Dzyuba was suspended from his position at the time after footage that showed him appearing to masturbate was leaked online.

“This was probably the way in which Pobeda captains expressed their support to Russian team captain Artem Dzyuba and showed their attitude to him being bullied,” said a Pobeda spokesman.