Rare ‘red alert’ issued on easyJet flight to Lisbon after co-pilot faints

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

An easyJet co-pilot was reportedly hospitalised after fainting on a flight from London to Portugal on Saturday (27 July).

Flight EZY2459 from Luton to Lisbon was met by paramedics on landing to treat the crew member who fell ill on approach to Lisbon Airport.

According to local media, the first officer was taken to Lisbon’s Santa Maria Hospital for treatment.

A rare ‘red alert’ – a mandatory halt of operations as a safety measure on a plane – was issued from the Airbus A320 aircraft as the medical incident unfolded.

The flight with 193 passengers onboard landed safely, “in line with procedures” in the Portuguese capital.

Industry standards require two pilots to be in the cockpit on commercial flights for safety reasons.

Passengers departing on the return journey to London Luton were delayed by around three hours following the incident.

A spokesperson for easyJet said in a statement: “easyJet can confirm that the flight EZY2459 from Luton to Lisbon was met by the paramedics upon landing due to a pilot member feeling unwell.

“The Captain landed the flight routinely in line with procedures and passengers disembarked normally. At no point was the safety of the flight compromised.

“The safety and welfare of passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority.”

It’s not the first time a pilot has become unwell mid-flight.

In October, the captain and co-pilot of a British Airways flight were both taken ill in the cockpit after reporting a “foul odour” while flying at 30,000ft.

The pair had been flying a BA Shuttle 13C between Newcastle and London on the morning of 19 October when the incident occurred, landing at Heathrow at around 9.14am.

Emergency services met the aircraft upon arrival.

The pilot’s arrived at BA’s Crew Report Centre before being assessed by medical staff and were then taken to hospital by hazardous response experts after suffering from smoke inhalation.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast