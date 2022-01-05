<p>A Qantas Airbus taking off</p>

A Qantas Airbus taking off

(Getty Images)

Out of practice pilots are making mistakes when flying planes, says Qantas memo

‘Flight crew’s focus and familiarity with the operation’ has been affected, according to leaked memo

Lucy Thackray
Wednesday 05 January 2022 14:16
Comments

Out-of-practice pilots have been recorded making mistakes due to a lack of flying hours during the pandemic, according to an internal memo from the airline Qantas, leaked to Australian media on Wednesday.

The memo, by Qantas’ fleet operations chiefs and seen by The Sydney Morning Herald and Melbourne’s The Age, reportedly attributed some operational errors to a lack of time in the cockpit, a requirement for pilots known as “recency”.

The memo’s writers said the pandemic had “created a situation where expert pilots have lost recency and experienced a subsequent reduction in cognitive capacity”.

Common errors mentioned in the memo included starting take-off with the parking brake on and misreading the altitude as airspeed, as well as switches in the cockpit panels being in the wrong position.

“Combined with reduced flying across the network, we recognise a flow on effect for flight crew’s focus and familiarity with the operation,” the report continued.

Recommended

“Routine items that used to be completed with a minimum of effort now occupy more time and divert attention away from flying the aircraft.”

Qantas’ flight operations team monitors flight performance, looking for repeat events or issues with aircraft or pilots - something they describe in the memo as “especially important during the disrupted period of operations we have experienced over the last 19 months”.

It follows a warning from the Air Accident Investigations Branch (AAIB) in December that pilots could be susceptible to small errors due to the pandemic’s impact on their flying hours.

An incident with a TUI Airways plane in September prompted a preliminary report where the AAIB noted the pilots involved had experienced “significant periods without flying in the preceding 18 months”.

The report stated that it had been the Tui first officer’s fourth flight in nearly 11 months, while the captain had flown 10 flights during the previous month.

Both pilots had completed flight simulator sessions during the pandemic, but the AAIB warned that it can be “difficult in the simulated environment to replicate moments of high crew workload”.

Recommended

New figures published this week showed the UK had dropped more flights than any other European country in 2021, operating only 36 per cent of its usual number of services compared to 2019.

The Independent has contacted Qantas for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in