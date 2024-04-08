Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A United Airlines flight attendant has sparked a heated debate after announcing the ‘rules’ to officially allocate armrests within rows of a plane, according to passengers on a recent flight.

The announcement, which came before take-off, reportedly clarified that all passengers should use the “armrest on their right” – or left side depending on the side of the plane – and instructed those in aisle seats to “keep the armrest clear” for cabin crew convenience.

An onboard passenger posted to Reddit: “This was a first for me on my current flight. FA [flight attendant] made an announcement right after boarding to clarify who gets to use which armrest on the flight. To my surprise, he was very emphatic that no person gets two armrests.

“He explained every person is supposed to use the armrest on their right (and the left for the other side) and keep the armrest on the aisle clear for carts and people walking down the plane. He emphatically stated that no armrest drama would be tolerated.”

Though ‘armrest rights’ are often disputed in discussions of aircraft etiquette, the instruction on the United flight does not reflect an official airline rule.

The Independent has contacted United Airlines for additional comment.

Generally, in a three-seat economy row, the four armrests are divided as passengers please with the aisle armrest in use.

“Feeling sorry for all the folks in middle seats on this flight, although mentioned to my seatmate she was welcome to both armrests. Ever hear anything like this before?” the passenger asked.

Reddit users agreed that the flight attendants' rules were “wrong” for the standard layout of cabin rows.

One wrote: “That’s a “no” for me. I’m an aisle seater, and that aisle armrest is mine.”

“I always assumed the middle seat got both armrests because let’s be honest, the middle seat SUCKS. I always felt like it was the least I could do for their troubles,” added another.