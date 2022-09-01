Two passengers ‘miraculously’ survive after light aircraft crashes into tree

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people emerged unharmed after their light aircraft crashed into a tree.

Six fire engines were dispatched to the scene by the Oxfordshire, Berkshire, and Buckinghamshire fire services at about 1.55pm on Tuesday (30 August).

The plane came down and crashed on Dudley Lane, in the hamlet of Southend on the border of Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire near the town of Henley-on-Thames.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said that “miraculously both the pilot and passenger were uninjured”.

(Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service)

Images released by the fire service show the aircraft nose down and bent into the ground with its wings partially detached.

Fire crews cordoned off the scene and made the plane safe by disconnecting the battery and stopping fuel from leaking out of the tank before leaving the scene at 3.33pm.

Thames Valley Police officers, who are supporting an investigation into the cause of the crash, had also attended the scene.

A spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it had been notified of the crash.

They added: “An investigation has been launched and we have begun making enquiries.”

