Flight attendant shouts at passengers to ‘brace’ during emergency landing

A flight attendant can be heard shouting “Brace! Brace!” during an emergency landing in a video shared online.

QantasLink flight QF242 from Newcastle, New South Wales, to Brisbane, Queensland in Australia was given a priority landing after pilots identified a potential issue with the plane’s landing gear.

“As a result of that, they conducted a priority landing,” an airline spokesperson told news.com.au of the 13 May flight.

Having been informed of the possible problem, cabin crew instructed passengers to adopt the “brace” position as the plane prepared to touch down, whereby travellers lean over and put their hands on their head and their feet firmly on the floor.

It’s the position passengers are advised to take on an aircraft in the event of a crash or an emergency landing.

In a video shared on social media, a flight attendant is heard yelling “Brace!”, followed by the repeated instruction to “Stay down!”.

“The pilots followed standard procedures and required checklists for this type of event,” said the spokesperson.

QantasLink CEO John Gissing commended the pilots onboard.

“They did a great job handling the situation and were able to call on the extensive training they receive,” he said in a statement.

“Our engineers have inspected the aircraft and identified that the alert in the cockpit was due to a faulty sensor, and the landing gear was operating normally through the flight.

“We understand this would have been a very unsettling experience for our passengers and sincerely thank them for their cooperation throughout the flight.”

The Dash 8 Q400 plane landed safely at Brisbane airport at around 9.23am, carrying 63 passengers, and no one was injured during the incident.

The aircraft was met by first responders, and buses were waiting to transport passengers to the terminal.

QantasLink is a regional brand of Australian airline Qantas.