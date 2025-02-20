Plane passenger refuses to move from seat she took, faces instant karma

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man is being applauded for his epic comeback after someone stole his seat on an airplane.

Chase Cangelosi was flying from Mexico City back home to Austin, Texas when he noticed a woman was sitting in his assigned window seat on the flight. He recounted the entire story on Threads.

“I mention to the woman who was in my seat ‘heyyy I’m seat F’, and she says ‘I’m more comfortable here’. I said nothing else and sat in the middle,” he wrote.

However, he said that a few minutes later the woman discovered that the television screen attached to the seat in front of her didn’t work, so she then asked Cangelosi to switch seats with her.

“A few minutes later, she discovered her seat TV didn’t work, while everyone else’s did. She asked to switch back and I said ‘No, I’m comfortable here.’

“Now I’m watching Bob’s Burgers and she just has to look out the nighttime window,” he wrote.

In the comments, many people asked why Cangelosi let the woman take his seat in the first place.

“Do people really not understand how flight manifests work??? Like you’re assigned your seat for a reason!” one comment began. “Only the flight attendants or captains can change ppls seats after boarding and then they UPDATE the manifest FOR A F***ING REASON!!! Just sit in the seat it says on your ticket!”

Another commenter agreed, writing, “Why on earth you even let her sit from beginning on your seat.”

Others explained what they would have done if they were in his situation.

“I feel you, I guess I’m still immature because it’s the principle. I would’ve gone to the flight attendant confused not even angry,” one person explained in a post on Threads. “‘Hi I’m so lost I don’t fly often and I thought I was counting right but the seat that I think is 17F is taken. Can you help me?’”

“I would have then proceeded to watch NOTHING on purpose,” another person wrote.

This isn’t the first time a traveler has gone public with a seat-stealing story. In a recent post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, someone recalled arriving on the train to find a pregnant woman sitting in the seat they’d reserved in advance.

“I politely inform her that I think that’s my seat show her my ticket and ask her to move. She checks her ticket and just says ‘Well I must have sit in the wrong seat’ and puts her head down,” the post read.

They said the woman’s husband then chimed in to refuse their request.

“He suggests I find another seat (which there are none because it’s busy) and I say but I booked that seat and there are no other available seats in the carriage,” the post continued. “He then raises his voice and says well someone else is in our seats and that his missus is pregnant.”

After a few back-and-forth arguments, one of the people sitting next to the passenger then offered their seat to the couple and they started to laugh and point at them. The ticket inspector then came by and asked the couple to move to their assigned seats, telling the passenger that someone had complained about the couple on their behalf.