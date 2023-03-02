Influencer applauded for refusing to swap seats so family can sit together on flight

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An influencer has been applauded for refusing to swap seats on a flight so a family could sit together.

In a TikTok post which has now garnered more than 900,000 views, Audrey Peters toasts the camera with a glass of fizz.

The caption “when a family asks me to switch seats on the plane so they can sit together”, followed by a raised eyebrow emoji, is written across the video.

Background audio is heard playing the expletives: “f**k them kids and f**k you too”, as an apparent statement of defiance about the request.

The post’s caption reads: “No I’m not switching for a middle seat book your flights earlier babes,” underlining that Ms Peters was not impressed to be asked to swap for a less comfortable plane position.

US social media influencer Ms Peters appeared to be travelling to France for Paris Fashion Week in first class while filming the video.

Users were quick to comment underneath, with many applauding Ms Peters for taking a stand.

“As a mom, I fully agree! It’s only okay if your new seat would be better than the one you paid for!,” one posted.

“I’m a mom too and 100 per cent agree!’, another parent said, adding: “I book early to get us all together or we choose a different flight. Enjoy that champs!”

Meanwhile, others said passengers should plan ahead to get the seats they want.

“I’m so sick of people thinking it’s OK to disrupt someone for their lack of planning,” one person typed, while someone else asked: “Do they not realise you planned ahead and picked that seat?”.

Another user countered that families don’t always need to sit together. “My parents purposely booked my whole fam apart so we couldn’t fight,” they said.

After one person pointed out that sometimes people are separated through no fault of their own, Ms Peters replied: “This is an exception!! Totally get it when the airline screws you.”