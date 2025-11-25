Airlines urged to ditch unhealthy plane snacks in latest push to overhaul US travel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is taking aim at airplane snacks in his latest push to overhaul U.S. travel.

Duffy wants airlines to ditch salty pretzels and calorie-laden cookies in favor of on-board healthier options.

"I would love some better snacks. I would love a little healthier snack on the airplane," Duffy said in an interview with Blaze News posted Tuesday.

He said it would be much better "if I didn't get the really fattening cookie full of butter, sugar and crap. Or that little snack pack of pretzels."

Airlines for America, a trade group representing American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and others, declined to comment.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks during a press conference at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 24, 2025 ( REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski )

Duffy last week rolled out a new campaign encouraging people to act and dress nicely during air travel, asking travelers not to wear pajamas and slippers to the airport.

"Don't take your shoes off and put your feet on the chair ahead of you," Duffy said Monday.

The campaign is intended to "jumpstart a nationwide conversation around how we can all restore courtesy and class to air travel," the Department of Transportation wrote.

It added: "This won't just make the travel experience better for the flying public – it will ensure the safety of passengers, gate workers, flight attendants and pilots."

Duffy is overseeing a $12.5 billion overhaul of the nation's air traffic control system and working to address a persistent shortage of air traffic controllers. He wants Congress to approve another $19 billion to complete the job.

Duffy has also faced criticism after USDOT withdrew a plan by his predecessor this month to require airlines to pay passengers cash compensation when U.S. flight disruptions are caused by carriers.

Duffy defended the decision to drop the compensation plan, telling Fox News he was taking a more "common-sense approach" and argued the compensation plan would lead to higher ticket prices.

"We just want to have the right balance between the airlines and the passengers," Duffy said.

Airlines in the U.S. must refund passengers for canceled flights, but are not required to compensate customers for delays. The European Union, Canada, Brazil and Britain all have airline delay compensation rules.

No large U.S. airline guarantees cash compensation for flight disruptions but many offer hotel rooms, meals and pay for other out-of-pocket costs if they cause delays.