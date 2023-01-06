Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The ASLEF union of train drivers has announced that its members will strike over pay on Thursday 5 January 2023, joining their RMT counterparts in undertaking industrial action in the first week of the new year and leaving rail commuters stranded for five consecutive days.

ASLEF, which represents 96 per cent of train drivers in England, Scotland and Wales, announced that workers with 15 companies, including Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway and Great Western Railway, had voted for the strike.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of ASLEF, said: “We don’t want to go on strike but the companies have pushed us into this place.

“They have not offered our members at these companies a penny – and these are people who have not had an increase since April 2019.”

He continued: “The companies need to come to the table with a proper proposal to help our members, their drivers, buy this year what they could buy last year. That is the way to prevent another strike and all the disruption that causes.

“The ball is now firmly in the train companies’ court. And we are calling on the government to help – and not hinder – the negotiating process.”

The latest announcement means Britain’s “winter of discontent” looks set to rumble on into the new year after a month of bitter strikes brought the country to a standstill in December, placing Christmas in jeopardy for many.

Nurses, railway staff, ambulance teams, postal workers, G4S employees, London bus drivers, Eurostar security personnel, Border Force agents, Heathrow baggage handlers, Scottish teachers, driving examiners and National Highway Workers have all walked out in recent weeks as disputes between their employers and unions about pay and working conditions rumble on at a time when the UK remains mired in economic crisis.

What’s more, few of those conflicts have been resolved, leading many unions to threaten further industrial action in January.

What follows is a complete list of all the train strikes currently scheduled for January 2023.

Tuesday 3 January

RMT nationwide train strike

Wednesday 4 January

RMT nationwide train strike

Thursday 5 January

ASLEF nationwide train drivers strike

Friday 6 January

RMT nationwide train strike

Saturday 7 January

RMT nationwide train strike

You can find a complete list of all the strikes planned for January across all sectors here.