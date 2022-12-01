Woman called ‘rude and inconsiderate’ for using plastic sheet to cover her plane seat

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has been called “rude” and “inconsiderate” for using a plastic sheet to cover a plane seat.

The sheet then concealed the TV screen playing in-flight entertainment for the passenger behind her.

A picture of the act was shared on Reddit.

Although it’s presumed the plastic sheet was a hygiene measure and it’s unclear whether or not the woman was aware of the impact it had on her fellow passenger’s journey, the Reddit thread is, perhaps predictably, full of infuriated people.

The thread, which was started by the disgruntled husband of the passenger sitting directly behind the woman, is entitled: “I guess no entertainment for my wife on this flight...”

Below the caption he shared a photo of the sheet in question covering his wife’s seat and partially obstructing her screen.

Users were quick to add their opinion underneath the picture, which quickly garnered more than 450 comments.

In apparent agreement with the man’s frustration, one user suggested they “flip it back over the lady’s head.”

Meanwhile, another commenter said all the woman thought about “was themselves and their own personal comfort.”

Referencing whether the woman was aware of the disturbance her seat cover had caused, one poster contributed that, “she probably didn’t realize it didn’t go all the way down but she clearly didn’t bother to check.”

In defence of the woman’s sheet, another user urged compassion, saying: “I could totally see myself as the passenger in front of her, unaware that I did something so stupid, and will be totally embarrassed and ashamed when someone nicely points it out to me.”

Another agreed, adding, “I’m sure she put her jacket on the seat without really realising it would block the TV. All you have to do is kindly ask her to move it and she will.”

There was a general consensus on the benefits of calmly “taking care of the situation” rather than complaining about it.

Another person suggested: “Simply say ‘sorry you chair cover is blocking my screen’ and lift it.

“Problem solved.”