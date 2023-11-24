P&O Cruises and Cunard hit back over ‘fire and rehire’ accusations

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Carnival UK, the British subsidiary of the world’s biggest cruise firm, has hit back at accusations that it plans to “fire and rehire” more than 900 staff in a bid to cut costs.

The company’s brands include Cunard and P&O Cruises, and vessels such as Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary 2 and Iona.

P&O Cruises is an entirely separate entity from P&O Ferries, which sacked 800 crew in 2022 and replaced them with workers from overseas on lower pay.

Nautilus International, the union which represents “maritime professionals” based in the UK, the Netherlands and Switzerland, has been in negotiation with Carnival UK for the past 10 days. It said in a statement that on the evening of 22 November, the union was notified of an “HR1”. This is an official Insolvency Service form “for employers who need to notify the government of potential redundancies”.

The service says: “You are required by law to notify us of a proposal to dismiss 20 or more employees as redundant at one establishment within a period of 90 days or less.”

Nautilus International said Carnival had included the statement: “Dismissal and re-engagement may be considered if agreement cannot be reached on new terms.”

But the cruise firm hit back at . A spokesperson said: “You may have seen factually inaccurate and misleading media reports today which are causing us significant reputational harm. As such we are consulting with external lawyers and will take the strongest possible action.

“We are categorically not making any redundancies and we will not dismiss and re-engage staff. In fact we have significantly increased our headcount across our fleet.

“This is an annual pay review process with our maritime officers onboard our ships which will ensure alignment. This will empower our staff, deliver the right teams across our fleet and attract and retain talent to work on our ships.”

The TUC posted on X: “Remember how after the P&O scandal last year the Conservatives promised to clamp down on rogue bosses? Well...they didn’t. And now it’s happening again.

“Time to outlaw fire and rehire.”

The message was reposted by Louise Haigh, the shadow transport secretary.