P&O Cruises sued by passengers who fell ill on ‘filthy’ ship

Passengers who claim they fell ill with severe gastric symptoms after travelling on a “filthy” cruise ship are taking legal action against P&O Cruises.

The “growing group” of passengers are suing P&O Cruises' parent company, Carnival UK, following voyages onVentura in May.

Steve and Lynn Smith, a retired couple from Southport, paid over £2,500 for a two-week birthday break around the Canary Islands and Madeira onboard Ventura.

Two days after boarding the voyage from Southampton on 10 May, Lynn reported vomiting and diarrhoea and was advised to stay in her cabin by the ship’s medical centre. Steve suffered similar symptoms with vomiting and a high temperature later on in the cruise.

The couple claim they have not fully recovered from the illness one month on.

Mr Smith said: “We didn’t even get to leave the ship to go on any excursions as we fell ill pretty early into the holiday.

“We weren’t the only ones either, and we even saw someone being sick in the restaurant. When I think back, it’s no wonder really as the food was served uncovered and seemed to be repeated during different mealtimes. There were also flies on the food, which is really not something I’d expect on a cruise.”

He added: “Neither of us feel 100 per cent since coming home and we know there’s nothing that can change what happened, but we need to know why.”

Jason Howard, 53, and his two sons similarly fell ill during a one-week cruise around Spain and France after boarding Ventura on 24 May.

The family from Worthing say they were also advised to isolate in their room after experiencing diarrhoea, vomiting, bloating, headaches and dizziness.

Mr Howard said: “Prior to getting on the ship, we were told that boarding was pushed back two hours for enhanced cleaning, but when we got on, our cabin was filthy. There was rubbish and used contact lenses on the floor, the skirting boards were dirty and it was clear the room hadn’t been hoovered. I had to complain three times before it was cleaned properly.

“The public toilets on the 15th deck by the main pool were also filthy and we avoided using them altogether.”

The personal trainer added: “The whole ordeal was awful and I’m still not right to this day. All I want now are some answers; it’s the least we deserve.”

According to law firm Irwin Mitchell, recent complaints come after more than 60 passengers reported illness outbreaks onboard the cruise liner in 2024.

Jatinder Paul, a solicitor at Irwin Mitchell specialising in international personal injury cases, said: “The latest news of illness onboard the Ventura and the symptoms our clients are reporting is a concern. The effects of gastric illness should never be downplayed as, in some cases, it can lead to serious long-term and permanent health complications.

“While nothing can change what our clients have been through, we’re determined to provide them with the answers they deserve. It’s also vital that if any issues are found in relation to the Ventura, these are resolved immediately to prevent others from suffering similar illness.”

A P&O Cruises spokesperson said: “We have received a letter from a law firm and we are investigating the allegations made.”

