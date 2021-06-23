Poland introduces seven-day quarantine for British travellers

Poland is introducing a seven-day quarantine for British travellers.

The decision was made in light of the surge in coronavirus cases in the UK caused by the more transmissible Delta variant.

Coming into effect on 23 June, the move requires all passengers arriving from the UK to self-isolate for a week, even if they have presented a negative Covid PCR test upon arrival.

Travellers must then take another test after seven days; if the result is negative, they can leave quarantine.

“The decisions made on quarantine for travellers arriving from Great Britain are intended to reduce the risk of transmission of the Delta coronavirus variant from the endangered area,” said health minister Adam Niedzielski, reports state news agency PAP.

“We must take care of our citizens and their security.”

However, he clarified that quarantine rules would not apply to fully vaccinated travellers.

Poland is currently on the UK’s amber list, necessitating a 10-day quarantine for all inbound travellers, regardless of vaccination status.

The country follows in footsteps of Italy, which on Friday announced that, as of 21 June, incoming arrivals from the UK would be required to quarantine for five days.

The update was given by the Italian Health Minister, Roberto Speranza.

In a Facebook post, Mr Speranza said he had “signed a new order” that would “introduce a five-day quarantine with swab obligation for those from Great Britain.”

The order also extends the travel ban on those travelling from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

It allows entry into Italy for visitors from elsewhere in the EU, plus the United States, Canada and Japan, provided they have a Covid-19 digital green pass.