Pompeii officials have dismissed claims that Madonna was going to hold a “mega-party” in the excavations of the site, saying the rumours were “unfounded” after the reports sparked fury among heritage experts.

Reports circulated this week that Madonna was due to throw a birthday party dinner in Italy, inviting 500 guests to dine in the Large Theatre, the 2,200-year-old amphitheatre on Pompeii’s archaeological site.

The restored theatre, built around the middle of the second century BC, is now sometimes hosts drama and music performances.

However, officials from the Archaeological Park of Pompeii released a statement this week about the rumours, saying that they were baseless.

“Regarding the rumours circulating in the press these days about a “mega-party” of an international celebrity with 500 guests in the excavations of Pompeii, as well as about an alleged rent of €30,000 for the Large Theatre, the Archaeological Park specifies that these are unfounded reports,” they wrote in the translated release.

The rumours made headlines earlier this week, with outlets reporting that an American events company was believed to have booked the Unesco World Heritage site for a mere €30,000 for Madonna’s 66th birthday on Friday.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reportedly quoted Carmine Lo Sapio, the mayor of Pompei, saying he had been contacted about the event and said “We are ready to welcome the singer,” according to various outlets.

While the Pompeii archaeological site has now denied the rumours, this was not before the claims sparked outrage with heritage authorities, who criticised the use of publicly owned historical and cultural sites.

Michele Campisi, the general secretary of the Italia Nostra heritage association, asked, “Why does Madonna need to go to Pompeii? Is there not a more beautiful beach she could use?”

“€30,000 is absurd. It’s like giving Pompeii away,” he added, according to The Times.

The Teatro Grande or ‘Large Theatre’ of Pompeii was built around the middle of the 2nd century BC ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Rosanna Carrieri, the president of the Mi Riconosci, a cultural pressure group, said that while the space had been used for events such as fashion shows, she warned against the use of the site as a “scenic backdrop” for “exclusive” events.

Madonna, who is said to have Italian heritage on her father’s side of the family, was also rumoured to be expected to arrive at the port of Marina di Stabia, before being driven 15 minutes to Pompeii, where she would then allegedly change into a dress designed by Italian fashion designer Francesco Scongamilgio for the occasion, the outlet said.

An unspecified police spokesman told The Times that they were unsure what was going on with the historical site, but added that officers would oversee security outside the park.

The heritage site is under the special autonomy of The Archaeological Park of Pompeii, a decentralised body of Italy’s Ministry of Culture, which preserves, conserves and promotes public use of the site, their website states.

The once-prosperous city of Pompeii, near Naples, was submerged by volcanic ash when Mount Vesuvius erupted in AD79, causing mass devastation and killing thousands of Romans.

The theatre was the first large public building that was completely freed from the deposits of the eruption.

The news of Madonna’s supposed birthday event came as archaeologists announced they discovered the remains of two more victims of the volcanic eruption that occurred almost 2,000 years ago.

The skeleton of a man and a woman were found in a small bedroom in a villa, which was being restructured when the eruption happened.

The woman was lying on a bed with gold, silver and bronze coins around her, along with gold and pearl jewellery, while the man lay at the foot of the bed.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Madonna and the Archaeological Park of Pompeii for comment.

