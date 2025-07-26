Traffic jam warning for holidaymakers at Port of Dover
Port of Dover say they are expecting nearly 40,000 cars this weekend
Traffic congestion persists at the Port of Dover as holidaymakers and freight lorries continue to arrive.
Vehicles are moving slowly through Dover and down Jubilee Way towards the Kent port. The Port of Dover Travel account on X reported a 50-minute processing time at the entrance this Saturday morning.
While P&O Ferries traffic is now free-flowing, DFDS and Irish Ferries are experiencing increased queues, according to the social media post.
Doug Bannister, chief executive at the Port of Dover, said earlier this week his organisation has been “preparing for a busy summer” and have brought in measures to “minimise disruption”.
He said: “We know how vital it is to keep things moving, not just for holidaymakers but for our local community too.
“That’s why we’ve boosted staff levels, strengthened traffic management, added welfare facilities and introduced AI-powered forecasting – all to minimise disruption and ensure both residents and travellers have the best possible experience during this busy season.”
Port of Dover say they are expecting nearly 40,000 cars this weekend and more than 270,000 in the next six weeks.