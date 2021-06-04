Portugal labels UK green list decision ‘not logical’

As the travel industry continues to reel from yesterday’s decision to downgrade Portugal to the amber list, the country’s foreign affairs ministry has branded the move “not logical”.

The Atlantic nation will be removed from the green list from 4am on Tuesday, 8 June. Anybody arriving in the UK after that date will be required to self-isolate for 10 days at home and take two PCR tests.

The decision, announced by transport secretary Grant Shapps, was taken after cases of the Delta variant were found in Portugal, as well as a bounce in the Covid positivity rate.

The Twitter account of the cabinet of Portugal’s minister of state for foreign affairs called the decision “not logical”.

It said: “We take note of the British decision to remove Portugal from the ‘green list’ of travel, a decision that to us does not appear logical.

“Portugal continues to carry out its safe and gradual deconfinement plan, with clear rules for the safety of those who live here or visit us.”

Professor Henrique Barros, president of Portugal’s National Health Council, called the removal an “overreaction”, adding that the overall situation in the country is “relatively stable”.

He told Sky News: “We didn’t reach such an increase, except as I said in a specific area around Lisbon. The overall picture in the country, we didn’t reach such figures.

“I think it’s an overreaction. But of course you know that people moving from one country to the other, it’s obviously a risk for both countries, of course. We know that we should pay attention to the situation.”

Portugal was the only mainstream holiday destination on the UK government’s green list when it was first announced at the start of May.

As a result, thousands of passengers flew to Portugal – including football supporters for the Champions League final in Porto – to enjoy a quarantine-free break.