Portugal to drop testing requirement for vaccinated tourists

Holidays to Portugal are about to get easier as the country has confirmed it will drop the requirement for travellers to present a negative Covid test before departure.

Visitors will now be permitted entry as long as they can show recognised proof of full vaccination, which is likely to include the UK’s NHS Covid Pass.

“Those who present the EU Covid Digital Certificate in any of its modalities or other proof of vaccination that has been recognised” will be exempt from the previous mandatory testing requirement, the Portuguese cabinet said in a statement, reports Reuters.

The date from which the new rules will take effect has yet to be confirmed; the current restrictions were due to be in place until at least 9 February.

At present, the rules stipulate that all arrivals must present a negative Covid test – either a rapid antigen taken within 48 hours of departure or a PCR taken within 72 hours of departure – “regardless of the point of origin of the flight or the passenger's nationality” and regardless of vaccination status, according to the country’s tourist board.

The move to scrap testing for vaccinated travellers is in line with updated travel recommendations from the European Union, which came into effect this week.

The EU promises: “A coordinated approach to facilitate safe free movement during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The new policy aims to “simplify the applicable rules” and “provide additional clarity and predictability to travellers”.

The principle is that the traveller’s vaccination, test or recovery status will be the key determinant of travel restrictions – “with the exception of areas where the virus is circulating at very high levels”.

The new guidelines say: “Travellers in possession of a valid EU digital Covid certificate should not be subject to additional restrictions to free movement.”

As an alternative to vaccination, travellers can use a negative test result: either a rapid antigen (lateral flow) no more than 24 hours before travel or a PCR result obtained no more than 72 hours before travel.

A certificate of recovery showing a maximum of 180 days (almost six months) since the date of the first positive test result is also acceptable.