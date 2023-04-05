Holidaymakers heading to Portugal warned of border disruption over Easter

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Portugal is the latest popular European destination to be hit by strike action, as walkouts across the continent threaten travel chaos in the coming weeks.

Holidaymakers bound for the southern European country over Easter have been warned of delays on entering the country as Portuguese immigration officials take to the picket lines this weekend.

Portuguese news agency Lusa reported that the five days of industrial action, starting on 6 April, “could cause disturbances at airports.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) also issued an updated travel advisory for Portugal.

“Between 6-10 April there may be travel disruption due to industrial action by Portuguese immigration officers,” a statement on the FCDO website reads.

“If you are travelling over this period, allow additional time to clear border control when entering and exiting Portugal.

“Check for announcements and follow the guidance provided by your airline or tour operator.”

A statement on Jet2’s website, last updated on Tuesday 4 April, reads, “We are aware of strike action taking place in Portugal from 6 April to 10 April 2023, this will affect border services on entry and exit from Faro and Madeira (Funchal) during this period.

“We are waiting on further information on what the impact will be during this time, however, at present all Jet2.com flights are still planned to operate to schedule during the strike action.

“As soon as further information is available we will update customers via SMS and Email and also on this page of the website.”

It comes after recent walkouts by Portugal’s public workers affected flight arrivals at Faro International Airport on Friday 17 March.

Blame for the industrial action has been pinned on a restructuring of Portugal’s immigration and border service (SEF). Around 900 inspectors and 700 non-police personnel work at SEF.

Strikes are planned across Europe in the coming weeks, with industrial action in the UK, France and Spain also threatening delays and cancellations.

These vary from security walkouts, such as those taking place at Heathrow’s Terminal 5, to nationwide air traffic control strikes, like those taking place in France.