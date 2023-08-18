Portugal offers all-you-can-travel monthly train ticket for €49

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Travelling by rail in Portugal just got cheaper with the introduction of a new pass that allows a month’s worth of unlimited travel on all regional trains.

The Passe Ferroviário Nacional, or National Rail Card, costs €49, can only be requested from the 21st day of each month and is then valid from the first to the last day of the following month.

Issued by the Comboios de Portugal national rail company, the pass is valid on almost all networks with no restrictions on the number of trips or the time the trip is taken. It’s not valid on intercity trains, such as the Alfa Pendular, Intercidades, InterRegional and Internacional services, and it can’t be used on the urban networks in Porto, Lisbon and Coimbra.

It’s not immediately clear whether this scheme is open to foreign tourists due to the documents required for registration, though Euronews reports that visitors can take advantage. The Independent has contacted Comboios de Portugal for clarification.

With this new initiative, Portugal joins Germany in slashing the cost of rail fares this summer. In June, Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s national rail operator, launched €9.90 tickets on some short-distance routes, in addition to the introduction of the Deutschlandticket in April, which provides unlimited travel by rail, tram and bus anywhere in the nation for €49 per month.

Deutschlandticket – or D-Ticket – subscriptions are open to foreign tourists.

To use Portugal’s National Rail Card, people must have a CP Card, which can be requested from any Comboios de Portugal ticket office.

According to the organisation’s website, to request a CP Card, applicants must provide a completed application form (available online), a citizen card, and an original colour passport photo. The cost of the CP Card is €6.