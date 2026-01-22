Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A museum in Madrid plans to change its visitor strategy to avoid being like “catching the Metro at rush hour” after visitor numbers peaked last year.

The Museo del Prado drew a record 3.5 million tourists in 2025, many hoping to catch a glimpse of masterpieces such as Velázquez’s Las Meninas and Bosch’s The Garden of Earthly Delights.

As a result of its popularity, the gallery has announced major changes that aim to reduce overcrowding.

Named “Plan Host”, the Prado will alter the maximum size of visitor groups, optimise entrances and enforce its no-photo policy in the galleries.

Miguel Falomir, the director of the museum, told a press conference on 14 January that “the Prado doesn’t need a single visitor more”.

“We feel comfortable with 3.5 million. A museum’s success can collapse it, like the Louvre, with some rooms becoming oversaturated. The important thing is not to collapse,” the Guardian reports.

Striking staff at the Louvre, its Parisian counterpart, have cited overcrowding as one of the reasons for their walkout.

Meanwhile, the Prado already sees strings of crowds queuing to enter the museum, especially in the summer months, but Mr Falomir made it clear that he wants to take control of the crowds while they can.

“It can’t be like catching the Metro at rush hour,” the director said at the conference. “You can’t judge a museum on visitor numbers. The quantity isn’t as important as the quality; there should be a diverse and inclusive range of visitors.”

Mr Falomir said 65 per cent of visitors last year were from overseas, and he would like to see more Spaniards visiting.

The full list of changes that will be included in “Plan Host” has not yet been revealed, but is expected to shape the museum's 2026 programme once it is rolled out.

The Independent has contacted Museo del Prado for further comment.

