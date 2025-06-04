Forest fire pre-alert issued for Canary Islands in warning for summer holidays

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pre-alert warning has been issued for the Canary Islands as forest fires threaten the holiday hotspot this summer.

The pre-alert was released by the General Directorate of Emergencies of the Government of the Canary Islands on Sunday to make people aware of the danger that forest fires could pose.

The islands that are on pre-alert are El Hierro, La Palma, La Gomera, Tenerife and Gran Canaria, with the measures put in place until further notice.

Tenerife and the rest of the Canaries have long been a popular holiday destination for Brits during the school summer holidays, as well as those seeking winter sun later in the year.

While the Mediterranean climate sees warm temperatures, but it also features winds caused by hot, dry air from the Sahara desert, often laden with dust.

Having passed their usual period of precipitation, the Canaries have entered into a period of medium to high risk of forest fires now the summer season has arrived.

Authorities say that more than 2,000 fire personnel are on standby to tackle any fires in the western islands and Gran Canaria.

The archipelago has seen wildfires ripping through its dry climate, often exacerbated by the strong winds that come off the Atlantic Ocean.

In 2023, Tenerife experienced the worst wildlife for 40 years, tearing through the beloved holiday island as more than 12,000 people were evacuated from their homes.

open image in gallery Tenerife forest fires in 2023 saw thousands evacuated ( AP )

The blaze spread across thousands of hectares, affecting multiple towns and leaving plumes of smoke rising from forest areas.

The wildfire was found to have been started deliberately by suspected arsonists. The government now urges people to take extra precaution during the arid months to avoid sparking fires. It warns against throwing cigarette butts on the floor or launching fireworks in areas surrounded by forests and fields.

The government has also released advice for self-protection from fires, and is urging the public to follow the guidance amid the pre-alert.

Its advice includes calling 112 if a fire erupts and following the instructions of authorities. If you need to evacuate, turn off light and gas switches, grab your essentials and go where security officers tell you to.

If a fire surrounds a building, take shelter inside, close doors and windows and plug any holes, as well as fill bathtubs and sinks with water, spray doors and windows with water and place wet towels under the doors.

It also advises turning off all utilities and protecting yourself with cotton clothing. If there's a lot of smoke, leave the lights on and breathe close to the ground.

