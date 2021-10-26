The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made use of Heathrow Airport’s luxury Windsor Suite – which costs £3,300 a pop – ahead of a half-term holiday with their three children, reports the Mirror.

The private lounge, reserved for the most important of VIPS, comes with a retinue of 96 staff to take care of guests’ every need.

It includes a BMW chauffeur service to transport travellers from their home to the airport; a private doorman and butler; and a seasonal food and drink menu designed by Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton.

The suite itself is made up of eight “unique and beautifully decorated” private lounges, with the artwork on display curated by Tanya Baxter Contemporary.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, should feel particularly at home – there’s a large portrait of the Queen hanging in one of the lounges.

Furnishings are designed with comfort in mind, with sofas and armchairs, velvet cushions and widescreen TVs. There are also spaces for those who wish to spend the time before their flight working.

Guests looking for last-minute retail therapy can visit the terminal shops in the company of a personal shopper, while all airport security procedures take place within the suite for extra ease.

When the flight is ready, Windsor VIPs are driven in a private car to the aircraft.

“Flying with Heathrow VIP is like checking into a hotel,” reads the website. “When you arrive we’ll take your passports, flight details and luggage.

“Your airline will weigh and tag your bags and issue us with your boarding pass and baggage tags.

“We’ll return all documents to you before your flight. All this takes place while you are in the comfort of your lounge.”

Kate, William and the children were spotted outside the suite at Heathrow last Thursday.

It's not yet known where they’re heading on holiday for half-term, though some have speculated that they could be in Greece for the wedding of Princess Diana's godson, Prince Philippos, to Nina Flohr.