UK passengers will have the choice of two Princess Cruises ships sailing from Southampton in 2027.

The cruises are part of 86 itineraries in the UK and Europe, ranging from seven to 46 days and spanning 108 destinations. The cruises went on sale to loyal passengers with Captain’s Circle membership status this week.

Sky Princess and Majestic Princess will return to the UK in 2027 to sail round-trip itineraries from Southampton, with 45 departures across the season, compared to 32 in 2026.

Sky Princess will operate northern European and Mediterranean itineraries from March to October 2027, including a 31-night ‘Mediterranean Marvel,’ which provides a month-long exploration of Spain, France, Italy, Turkey, Greece and Malta. Fares start from £2,749 per person.

Majestic Princess, which will sail its first-ever round-trip Southampton season in 2026, will return to the UK in March 2027 to sail the British Isles and northern Europe. Fares start from £1,104 per person for a 12-day British Isles sailing including stops in France and Belfast.

You don’t have to worry too much about the British weather either, as Majestic Princess is one of the few ships in the fleet that has an indoor pool.

Beyond UK departures, Caribbean Princess will sail round-trip Copenhagen itineraries for the first time, taking guests to ports of call across the Baltic region, including Oslo, Stockholm and Helsinki.

The ship will offer nine 12-night itineraries from May through to August 2027, with fares starting from £1,064 per person.

It will also make a maiden call for the Princess brand in Aberdeen, Scotland, as part of a 16-night ‘British Isles and Canadian’ transatlantic cruise from Copenhagen, Denmark, to Boston, United States. Guests can enjoy excursions, including spotting the bottlenose dolphins and exploring the Speyside Whiskey Trail.

Princess will also offer two ‘Total Solar Eclipse’ voyages in 2027, providing the opportunity to view the eclipse from southern Spain during a 14-night Mediterranean cruise on either Enchanted Princess from Rome or Sky Princess from Southampton on August 2, 2027. Both cruises depart July 24, 2027, and fares start from £2,804 per person.

When booking a UK and Europe 2027 voyage before June 30, guests can currently benefit from up to £500 off per cabin.

In addition, Captain’s Circle members, which includes anyone who has sailed with Princess at least once, will receive savings of up to £300 per stateroom when booking before June 17.

The 2027 itineraries go on general sale from June 10.

Eithne Williamson, vice president of Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said: “From castles to coastlines, our 2027 UK and Europe cruise programme provides ample opportunities for guests to explore the continent's rich history and breathtaking landscapes.

“Guests can immerse themselves in thoughtful tourism experiences with our programme, including 100 Unesco World Heritage Sites, and overnight stays in iconic cities like Istanbul and Stockholm, providing even more time for exploration.

“We are delighted to offer Captain's Circle members exclusive savings when booking early, meaning that they can secure the cruise they desire and the stateroom of their choice at a fantastic price.

"With an expansive selection of itineraries, ships and destinations, we’re proud to offer something for every type of traveller – whether they’re seeking cultural immersion, scenic beauty or relaxing escapes. Our commitment to great value ensures that guests enjoy unforgettable holiday happiness without compromise.”

