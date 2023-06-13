Private Caribbean island on sale for less than a London flat

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Need a little more space in your life, or fed up with your neighbours? Maybe you want to swap concrete city life for some Caribbean colour? Now there’s a chance to purchase your own tropical private island – for less than the cost of a London flat.

Iguana Island, located 12 miles off Bluefields, Nicaragua, is listed at $475,000 (£377,400). According to Rightmove, the average sale price for a flat in London last year was £569,300.

The island comprises five acres and features a house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms with a wrap-around porch, reports Insider.

And there’s still plenty of room to add your own helipad and swimming pool, the listing states.

A 28-foot observation tower allows visitors to gaze across the ocean to the rainforests in the distance.

Long-time staff members, including an on-site manager and caretakers, are willing to stay on for the new owners; there is separate staff accommodation on the other side of the island.

Television, internet and mobile phone services are all available, which means you won’t feel too cut off from the rest of the world (unless you really want to be), and Bluefields is Nicaragua’s largest population centre on the east coast – meaning supplies are easier to access than in some more remote spots.

Private Islands Inc, which has listed the sale, said that “due to a death in the family, the current owner has Iguana Island on the market at a reduced rate and all reasonable offers will be taken into consideration.”

They describe the island as a “retreat, cloaked in coconut palms and banana trees for maximum privacy” where “the Caribbean Sea lapping against the shoreline provides the daily soundtrack” and “clear blue-green water dominates sight lines in all directions”.

The property has previously been featured on an episode of TV series Island Hunters.

Iguana Island is also safely below the hurricane belt, with pleasant year-round temperatures and a noticeable lack of biting insects, according to the listing.