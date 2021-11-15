Private party island open to just one couple this New Year’s Eve

A private party island in the Caribbean will be available for just one couple this New Year’s Eve – as long as they’re prepared to stump up $5,000 (£3,725) for their exclusive getaway.

Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort is offering a VIP experience, starting with a boat ride from the hotel’s dock to Renaissance Island.

A butler will be on hand to welcome them to the island, where a five-course meal, curated to their tastes, with wine and music awaits.

The couple will get to stay overnight at two seafront cabanas on the beach – fully stocked with drinks and snacks, of course – which will be fully decked out in New Year’s decorations and come with a speaker to pop on their own playlist.

They’ll also be treated to a private fireworks display and given a bottle of Veuve Clicquot at midnight to see in 2022.

Their digs come with a firepit, which the personal butler will get fired up ready for marshmallow toasting.

And when it’s finally time for bed, there are two sets of luxury pyjamas for guests to slip into.

Better yet, the couple will have the island all to themselves on New Year’s Day, too.

After breakfast is served in their cabana, the pair can indulge in a variety of watersports, such as snorkelling, or take a trip to the spa.

The NYE Private Island Overnight package starts at $5,000 – excluding a 15 per cent service charge and 6 per cent sales tax.

Booking the experience is done on a first-come, first-served basis – interested couples can email the resort on navigator@arubarenaissance.com.