As new figures reveal a collapse of rail commuting since the start of the year, public transport campaigners have reacted furiously to official advice to drive rather than use the train or bus.

Analysis by The Independent of the latest Department for Transport (DfT) figures shows that, in the first 10 working days of 2022, rail passengers were at just 47 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

During the 10 working days before Christmas, train use averaged 62 per cent.

Weekend rail travel since the start of 2022 is slightly higher, at 53 per cent.

Earlier this week The Independent revealed that Acas, part of the Department for Business, is recommending the provision of car parking for employees who do not wish to use public transport because of concerns about Covid-19.

Now the RAF is telling staff: “Avoid non-essential use of public transport when possible.” There is no advice to reduce road travel.

Paul Tuohy, chief executive of Campaign for Better Transport, said: “In the midst of a climate emergency it beggars belief that the government is still advising people to drive, rather than take public transport.

“As the pandemic continues to affect passenger numbers we are in real danger of losing vital public transport funding and services – which would have long-term environmental, social and economic consequences, far beyond the current health crisis.”

Many train operators have cut services this week. Avanti West Coast links from Manchester and Birmingham to London have reduced to one per hour, compared with three an hour before the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Tuohy said: “As we begin to move out of the pandemic in the coming weeks, the government should be doing all it can to encourage people back to public transport or else we risk entrenching a car-led recovery which will do nothing to help reduce congestion, improve air quality or tackle climate change.”

The Independent has asked the Department for Transport (DfT) for a response to Mr Tuohy’s specific points.

The DfT set out its “priority outcomes” last year. They include: “Improve connectivity across the UK and grow the economy by enhancing the transport network, on time and on budget.

“Build confidence in the transport network as the country recovers from Covid-19 and improve transport users’ experience, ensuring that the network is safe, reliable, and inclusive.”

One train operator has gone against the trend and is restoring services.

Southeastern, which links Kent and southeast London with the city centre, said: “Following an improving situation with staff availability, we’ve reintroduced some services from this week.

“The remainder of services will be restored by Monday 31 January, as per our December timetable.”