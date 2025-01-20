Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A famed French theme park is looking to bring Roman gladiator shows and World War One reconstruction to the UK if proposals for an almost 400-acre attraction are approved.

The team behind Puy du Fou – a historical theme park in Les Epesses in the Pays de la Loire region – plans to bring the “journey through time”, including Roman chariot races and jousting, to Cherwell in Oxford.

Puy du Fou, France’s second most popular park after Disneyland Paris since 1978, welcomes over 2.5 million visitors yearly.

Lauded as one of the world’s best “showparks”, it contains four period villages, 20 immersive shows, themed restaurants and over 2,000 animals from the Roman Era to the 20th century at the original site.

open image in gallery Four period villages, 20 immersive shows, themed restaurants and over 2,000 animals entertain at the original French park ( AFP via Getty Images )

Following a surge in popularity since the pandemic, Puy du Fou opened a second park in Toledo, Spain, in 2021.

Now the famed attraction could be opening near Oxford with a theme park worth at least £300 million on 370 acres of land just off the M40 near Bicester.

Olivier Strebelle, CEO of Puy du Fou, said the UK park would mirror Kew Gardens “with very beautiful trees, water, plants” and focus on different eras of UK history, reported The Times.

He revealed plans for up to 20 historical live shows and four villages potentially inspired by the Romans and WW1 after a consultation with British historians.

open image in gallery The UK project could employ up to 700 people ( Getty/iStock )

“We are coming from a humble perspective, and we want this park to be a park that works for local people. At our French and Spanish parks 90 per cent of people are coming from inside the country,” said Mr Strebelle.

According to Mr Strebelle, the project could employ up to 700 people with Puy du Fou in discussions with local theatre groups, including the Mill Arts Centre in Banbury, to discuss potential partnerships.

The formal planning application for the UK Puy du Fou park is expected to be submitted in June following a series of public consultations in the coming months.

