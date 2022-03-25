Ash Barty, Kylie Minogue and Hugh Jackman star in sentimental new Qantas ad

Qantas have released an emotional new advert featuring Aussie superstars Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman, Troye Sivan and Ash Barty.

The airline has gone back to its roots by using Peter Allen’s song I Still Call Australia Home, an anthem of its 1980s marketing that will be recognisable to many.

Big-budget shots feature an Aboriginal woman at Uluru, the pink waters of Hutt Lagoon, Western Australia and the Whitsunday islands, along with archive footage of vintage Qantas jets taking to the skies.

Following solo lines sung by Kylie Minogue, Troye Sivan and Hugh Jackman, a children’s choir joins the chorus, followed by an army of Qantas pilots and crew.

The nostalgic video will be shown on all Qantas international flights arriving into Australia.

While many Australians and Qantas customers responded warmly on social media, some found the film too schmaltzy or irritating in the face of delays and customer service issues.

“I love this new Qantas ad. If you’ve ever been to Longreach Airport you’ll love the hangar projections towards the end. Travel is back!” wrote Melbourne-based pilot Stefan Drury.

“Love it. Crying. Qantas ads always do that!” commented Sydney-based Fiona Crighton.

“Should make this national anthem,” wrote one YouTube commenter.

But not everyone met the advert, posted to social media this morning, with praise.

Echoing the lyrics of the ‘Qantas anthem’, follower Traff Judd wrote: “But no matter how far or how wide I roam, Qantas still doesn’t answer their phone”.

YouTube follower Kane Harnden wrote: “Could they make Australia look more flat and barren? Made Oz look like a dry Netherlands!”

Others spoke out about the Australian government’s strict border restrictions, with @Kttxus saying: “All the Aussies you abandoned overseas in 2020 and 2021 won’t forget, no matter how many nice ads you make”.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said: “The last major Qantas advert came as the country was rolling up its sleeves to be vaccinated so we could all reconnect, and it really struck a chord. Now that borders are finally open, and staying open, this is the perfect time to relaunch this Peter Allen classic as the national carrier’s anthem.

“The full version of this advert is effectively a short film that highlights Australia’s stunning natural beauty and unique culture while celebrating the incredible resilience that has really shone through recently.

“After a very difficult two years, we’re focused on recovery and have a lot of exciting things in the pipeline, including several new international destinations, decisions on new aircraft and recruiting more people.”

It follows news that Australia will drop its pre-travel test requirement for vaccinated visitors from 17 April.

Earlier this week, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison had hinted that further easing of travel restrictions were not far off, as well as announcing an AUD$60m recovery package for the country’s tourism industry.