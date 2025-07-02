Millions of Qantas customers’ data breached in cyber attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian airline Qantas is contacting customers after a cyber attack compromised personal information for millions of travellers.

On Monday (30 June), “unusual activity” was detected on a third-party platform used by a Qantas airline contact centre.

According to the airline, a cyber criminal targeted the call centre to steal data including the names, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth and frequent flyer numbers of up to six million Qantas customers.

Once the data breach had been detected, Qantas “took immediate steps and contained the incident”, said a statement on Wednesday.

It assured customers that credit card details, personal financial information and passport details were not held in the breached system, with no frequent flyer accounts, passwords or login details compromised.

“We are continuing to investigate the proportion of the data that has been stolen, though we expect it will be significant,” Qantas said.

The Australian flag carrier said it is currently contacting customers to “make them aware of the incident, apologise and provide details on the support available”.

Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson said: “We sincerely apologise to our customers and we recognise the uncertainty this will cause.”

Qantas has notified the Australian Cyber Security Centre, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner and the Australian Federal Police of the data hack.

It added that “additional security measures” will be introduced to “strengthen system monitoring”.

Qantas said in a statement: “We want to reassure all of our customers that there is no impact to Qantas’ operations or the safety of our airline.

“We sincerely apologise for this incident and recognise the uncertainty it may cause. Our customers trust us with their personal information, and we take that responsibility seriously.”

Separately, the FBI issued an alert on Friday (27 June) about a notorious cybercriminal group following a string of cyber attacks on US airlines.

WestJet and Hawaiian Airlines have both recently been victims of cyberattacks.

The FBI singled out Scattered Spider in an alert Friday, in which the bureau said the group was “expanding its targeting to include the airline sector”.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast