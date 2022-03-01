Qantas should let flight attendants ditch heels and make-up, demands union

Qantas should update its uniform policy, removing the requirement for female flight attendants to wear make-up and heels, one of Australia’s largest trade unions is arguing.

“Today (and with #IWD and #MardiGras coming up) we thought it timely to write to Qantas’ CEO, Alan Joyce, about moving the Qantas uniform policy into the 21st Century,” reads a tweeted statement from the ASU union, referencing International Women’s Day (8 March).

The open letter goes on: “While airline uniforms have come a long way since the age of miniskirts and towering heels, there’s still a way to go.”

It calls on Mr Joyce to “remove the requirement for women to wear make-up”, “allow women to wear low-heel shoes, including permitted loafers… with all uniform items, not just trousers”, and “consider whether heels and hosiery are still necessary at all”.

Other requests for Australia’s national carrier to relax more gender-based aspects of its crew dress code include: allowing all employees to wear make up (“in accordance with the style guide”) if they wish; removing gender-based uniform requirements, allowing staff to wear whichever uniform items they’re most comfortable in; and allowing Qantas name badges to display preferred pronouns.

The memo also flags an archaic Qantas policy where women are advised to wear watches with a smaller face than male colleagues - “in 2022 we think women can handle the same size watch face as men if we choose,” quips the letter - as well as suggesting more culturally inclusive hair and grooming guidance, including allowing beards.

The ASU has some 135,000 members, including cabin crew and ground staff working for Qantas, Jetstar, Virgin Australia and Singapore Airlines, among other carriers.

Qantas is an official partner of Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras event, which runs from 18 February to 6 March this year.

The airline revamped its uniforms in 2016, with a “relaxed and comfortable” range of sleeved colour-block dresses in navy, red and fuchsia for women, and dark navy suits for men, designed by Martin Grant.

“Martin’s signature piece is the bold stripe dress ensuring our employees will be visible whether they’re onboard or in the terminal,” read a statement from the airline at the time.

Today the ASU is urging the airline to go a step further and make these “sensible and low-cost changes for a more inclusive workplace - a workplace in which every employee can become comfortable and confident”.

Qantas wouldn’t be the only airline updating its cabin crew’s image for comfort and inclusivity; in 2021, Ukraine’s budget airline SkyUp unveiled comfy new slouchy trouser suit uniforms for female cabin crew, to be worn with smart white trainers.

Meanwhile, in April 2020, Japan Airlines introduced a trousers option for women working onboard, as well as a range of footwear options including flat shoes.

In 2014, Virgin Atlantic also allowed trousers for female flight attendants, and in 2019 began supplying them as standard to all staff - as well as changing the rules so female staff do not have to wear make-up.

In 2016, both British Airways and Alitalia added the option of trousers for female cabin crew, while KLM, Bangkok Airways and Air India all allow them.

The Independent has contacted Qantas for comment.