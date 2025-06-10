Mid-air medical emergency forces Qantas flight to land in Azerbaijan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers onboard a London to Singapore Qantas flight spent the night in Azerbaijan after a mid-air medical emergency forced the aircraft to divert.

Flight QF2 from Heathrow to Singapore Changi airport made an unscheduled stop in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, on Monday (9 June) for a female passenger to receive medical attention.

Hamish Urquhart, an Australian doctor onboard, told ABC News that a woman in her 60s experienced a “major cardiac event” during the flight.

He said: “The lady was really quite unwell and needed intravenous access while we were trying to land, which was a bit challenging.”

According to the Australian doctor, the pilot performed a “dramatic 180-degree-turn” to safely land at the airport in Baku.

Dr Urquhart and two other medical professionals onboard helped to stabilise the woman.

On landing in Baku – the closest airport with a runway to accommodate an A380 aircraft – the woman was transported to a nearby hospital.

The Airbus A380 was eight hours into the over 13-hour journey when it diverted to Heydar Aliyev International airport, landing at around 7.56am local time.

An A380 engineer was flown out from London to carry out routine maintenance checks on the aircraft, which had been due to take place in Singapore.

Other passengers told ABC that it took more than three hours to wait for their online visas to come through.

According to the airline, all customers were given overnight accommodation after the diversion “caused the operating crew to reach their duty limits”.

A Qantas spokesperson said: “Our QF2 London to Singapore service diverted to Baku in Azerbaijan yesterday due to a medical incident onboard.

“We apologise to customers for the disruption and are working to get them on their way to Singapore as soon as possible.”

Passengers, mostly Australian, are due to continue the journey to Sydney via Singapore later today following the unexpected overnight stop.

The airline added: “Safety is our number one priority and we are focused on getting our customers on their way as soon possible.”

Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, said: “Pilots will always do what is best for the unwell passenger, but the consequences of a medical diversion can be extreme – in terms of disruption and expense.

“One factor with the latest Qantas diversion is the size of the plane – with close to 500 fellow passengers on an Airbus A380, there is a higher chance someone will be taken ill than on a smaller aircraft.”

