Qantas sells tickets for supermoon ‘flight to nowhere’

As restrictions keep travellers grounded, airlines are finding creative ways to encourage passengers back onboard.

Qantas, which has previously sold “mystery flights” within Australia to spur domestic tourism, is now selling tickets for a supermoon scenic flight.

One hundred tickets will be available for the journey, with prices starting from A$499 (£280) in economy.

The flight, onboard one of the carrier’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, will be a “flight to nowhere” from Sydney. It will coincide with a supermoon and a full lunar eclipse, with the moon expected to appear red.

The flight will begin with a scenic flyover of Sydney Harbour before cruising at 43,000 feet – the maximum cruising altitude of a Dreamliner – for elevated views of the supermoon and full lunar eclipse.

Passengers will get the full planetary experience while onboard the three-hour flight.

They’ll be served “cosmic cocktails and supermoon cakes” and be joined by astronomer Dr Vanessa Moss, who will provide insights into supermoons and all things space and astronomy.

The supermoon scenic flight will take off on 26 May.

“We have been absolutely overwhelmed with the popularity of our special flights. The recent mystery flights sold out within 15 minutes with hundreds of people on waiting lists and they keep telling us they want more,” said chief customer officer Stephanie Tully.

“We are very excited to now be doing a supermoon scenic flight and the 787 has the largest windows of any passenger aircraft so it’s ideal for moon gazing. We think this flight has great appeal for anyone with a passion for astronomy, science, space photography, aviation or just keen to do something a little ‘out of this world’.”