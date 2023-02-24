First look at Qantas’ Project Sunrise ‘hotel rooms in the sky’

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Qantas has unveiled its first prototype of the new Project Sunrise cabin for first and business class passengers on its long-haul services, which will fly non-stop from Australia to London and New York from late 2025.

Rather than the standard 300-passenger layout, 12 brand-new Airbus A350s will carry 238 travellers in spacious, ergonomically designed cabins that Qantas claims will have the lowest seat count of any A350-1000 in service around the world.

The aircraft will have six first-class suites that the Australian flag-carrier says will make travellers feel like they’re in a “mini boutique hotel room”, while 52 business suites will be installed in a 1-2-1 configuration.

The planes will also feature a wellbeing zone for all passengers, which will be unveiled alongside the 40 premium economy seats and 140-capacity economy cabin in the coming months.

Passengers in first-class suites can enjoy an extra-wide fixed bed, as well as a separate recliner chair, personal wardrobe, a 32-inch ultra-high definition TV and a dining/work table for two.

The first-class cabin on the new Qantas Project Sunrise service (Qantas)

All 52 business suites will have direct aisle access with sliding doors for privacy, a two-metre flat bed, a cushioned leather ottoman, 18-inch ultra-high definition TV, large dining/work table and generous storage.

Qantas also claims the A350 will use up to 20 per cent less fuel than other aircraft of its size and produce 25 per cent fewer CO2 emissions per seat.

CEO Alan Joyce said the cabins will have “the most sophisticated and thoughtful design of any airline”.

He added that “cutting edge technology with sleep research” would usher in “a new era of travel”.

“We’re building on the customer experience of our extremely popular non-stop flights from Perth to London as we keep working to make it easier to connect Australia with the rest of the world,” he said.

Business class on the new Qantas Project Sunrise service (Qantas)

Australian industrial designer David Caon said the design “will work together to significantly improve in-flight comfort, convenience and health and wellbeing and help minimise the old nemesis of jetlag”.

He added: “Every element has been created for Qantas, from the reading light right down to the fabrics, to ensure that passengers spend their journey in refined comfort”.

The news comes after Qantas posted an underlying pre-tax half-year profit of A$1.43bn (£812m) on Thursday in the airline's first return to profit since the coronavirus pandemic started three years ago.

“This is a huge turnaround considering the massive losses we were facing just 12 months ago,” said Mr Joyce.

He said that “strength of demand” had driven such a strong result

“Fares have risen because of higher fuel costs, but also because supply chain and resourcing issues meant capacity hasn’t kept up with demand.

“Now those challenges are starting to unwind, we can add more capacity and that will put downward pressure on fares.”