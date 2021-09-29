Despite the major shutdown of many international flights during the past 18 months, Skytrax this morning released its annual list of the world’s best airlines.

Qatar Airways was voted number one at the website’s World Airline Awards, a title it has held since 2016 - also scooping the awards for best business class, best business class seat and best Middle Eastern airline.

Singapore Airlines came in second in the overall list - as well as picking up gongs for best cabin crew and world’s best first class - followed by ANA (All Nippon Airways) in third place, beating more than 350 other airlines in the process.

Best low-cost long haul airline went to Singaporean airline Scoot, which flies from the island city-state to destinations in Australia, Japan and Greece, while best low-cost short haul went to Barcelona-based Vueling.

EasyJet came in sixth in the top 10 low-cost airlines, while Ryanair came in eighth.

“This award is the result of the incredible work by the Qatar Airways team and I want to thank our valued passengers for their loyalty and appreciation for all we have offered during the most challenging and uncertain times, without compromising on the service and excellence that the airline is renowned for throughout the world,” said Qatar Airways group chief executive Akbar Al Baker.

“We never abandoned our loyal customers when they needed us the most, we continued flying to get people home and implemented stringent biosafety measures to provide strong reassurance for travellers, all while continuing to innovate to ensure we remain the airline of choice for millions of passengers across the globe.”

“Voted by customers, the focus of our annual survey is for travellers to make their own, personal choices as to which airline they consider to be best, and it is clear that Qatar Airways has maintained its high standards of innovation and service standards, both in more normal times and through the current global pandemic,” said Edward Plaisted of Skytrax.

World’s top 10 airlines 2021: