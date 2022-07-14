Qatar Airways has been named the world’s best airline for 2022 by AirlineRatings.com, an Australian-based aviation safety and product rating agency.

Taking the top spot for a second year in a row, the Doha-based airline beat the likes of Air New Zealand, Etihad Airways and Korean Air.

The airline was commended for its commitment to flying throughout the pandemic, during which the airline make a record profit despite losing money on many capped flights. Qatar Airways’ innovation, product and industry leadership were also recognised.

Geoffrey Thomas, AirlineRatings.com editor-in-chief, said: “Airline Ratings’ Excellence awards, which highlight the world’s Best Airlines, are aptly named, for, at every touch point, excellence is the goal at Qatar Airways led by Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker.

“Mr Al Baker’s drive for perfection has led to many improvements in aircraft and travellers across the world are better off because of the pursuit of excellence of Qatar Airways.

“The airline has a host of industry firsts. First to complete Iata’s important Iosa safety audit and first to be fully Covid audited and compliant by both AirlineRatings and Skytrax.”

The team of editors who determine the winners of the awards assess each airline’s safety and product ratings, passenger reviews, fleet age and environmental commitment, in addition to profitability.

Qatar Airways also won the Excellence in Long Haul - Middle East/Africa and Best Business Class awards.

Qatar Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker, said: “Winning these awards are another ringing endorsement of everything that we stand for as an airline as Qatar Airways is fully committed to providing an unrivalled customer experience.

“Our goal is to deliver excellence and once again securing the ‘Airline of the Year’, ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’ and ‘Best Business Class’ demonstrates that we continue to lead the industry as passengers return to the skies.”