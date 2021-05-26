Sunny weather to cause congestion this weekend as 11 million car journeys planned

Almost 11 million car journeys will be made this bank holiday weekend, with sunny weather likely to cause congestion.

Figures from the RAC show drivers have firm plans to take 7.2 million trips to see friends and family between Friday and Monday, the first bank holiday weekend where Britons are allowed to see people inside.

The RAC found that an extra 3.6 million car journeys are due to be taken at some point over the weekend depending on the weather. It warns that there will be a “sudden surge in journeys” if the sun shines, with routes to the coasts and hills particularly clogged up.

This month has been wetter than usual, with the first May bank holiday a total washout.

The busiest days on the roads this weekend will be Saturday and bank holiday Monday, said the RAC, with 2 million journeys planned each day.

The quietest times on the roads will be the afternoon and evening of Friday 28 May, and mid-morning to mid-afternoon on the remaining days, said Highways England.

RAC research shows that only 11 per cent of drivers aren’t planning leisure trips this weekend, a far lower number than previous bank holidays spent in lockdown.

“With Covid restrictions gradually lifting and some better weather on the horizon at last, we’re anticipating large numbers of drivers to be venturing out and about over the bank holiday weekend,” said RAC patrol of the year Ben Aldous.

“The fact that only one-in-10 said they weren’t planning a trip because of the virus, down from a quarter over Easter, shows people now have more confidence to drive to see friends and family safely.

“Our research points to Saturday and Monday being the busiest days, but in reality, there’s a good chance the weather will have the final say as to how busy the roads get.”