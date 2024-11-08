Chaos as raccoon falls from LaGuardia Airport ceiling and runs wild in terminal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chaos unfurled at LaGuardia Airport New York when a raccoon was seen falling through the terminal ceiling before running wild on the concourse.

A passenger filmed the furry creature dangling from a cable as passengers queued to check in to their Spirit Airlines flight on Monday morning between 8 to 8:30 am.

Stunned staff scrambled in horror as the animal fell and scurried past onlookers – an airport alarm and a distressed barking dog can also be heard in the background of the video clip posted by a social media user on X.

One woman can be heard saying: “I need to hold him in my arms” while another is heard screaming in the background.

A speaker in the clip is heard saying: “Damn! Save LaGuardia!”

Then, a man who appears to be a passenger – dressed in jeans and a white cap – walks over to the animal with a transparent airport disposal bucket in an attempt to catch the fox-like animal.

@AhmadAnonimis, who posted the video tweeted: “Dead a***, just seen a raccoon fall from the ceiling in LaGuardia Airport” with skull emojis to amplify the incredulity of the animals’ emergence.

“Can’t make this up” he added in a second post with the video of the chaos attached.

Spirit Airlines sent a statement to The Independent: “A raccoon was located and released outside after briefly entering Terminal A at New York-LaGuardia Airport (LGA) on Nov. 4.

“To ensure a positive experience for our LGA Guests, we immediately notified the facilities team and are addressing the matter with a professional wildlife control company.”

Port Authority toldThe Independent that the animal was secured and released outside and no further sightings of the agile creature were reported.

“To ensure safety, airport staff is working closely with a professional wildlife control company to monitor the area, identify potential entry points, and implement necessary precautions.

“Ongoing inspections and follow-up efforts are in place to prevent future incidents.”

The Independent contacted LaGuardia Airport and Spirit Airlines for comment.