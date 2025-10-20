Travel bosses issue holiday cost warning over Rachel Reeves’s tax proposals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British holidaymakers face the prospect of pricier getaways if Rachel Reeves implements tax increases in next month’s Budget, warn the UK’s two largest tour operators.

Tui’s UK managing director, Neil Swanson, warned that "holidays will become too costly for some people if the Chancellor does this".

Jet2 chief executive Steve Heapy, meanwhile, feared the Budget could raise taxes by £50 billion annually, "screwing Middle England".

Ms Reeves is exploring tax rises and spending cuts for her 26 November Budget, aiming to address an estimated £50 billion fiscal deficit.

Her inaugural Budget last October saw the announcement of an additional £40 billion in annual taxes.

Mr Swanson warned that travel companies would be forced to raise holiday prices if taxes on businesses were increased further.

open image in gallery People will be priced out of the market if taxes are raised, warn travel bosses ( PA )

He said: “We won’t be able to absorb the extra costs that come along there, and we’ll need to pass some or all of that on, depending on what actually happens.

“That’s going to price some people out of the market.

“You want travel to be for everyone, not for just the people who’ve got the deeper pockets.

“We need the Government to help us drive some of that growth that the economy needs.”

He said: “If you put too much in our way, then that’s going to be really difficult to achieve.”

Mr Heapy said that taxes were “even higher than when the Conservatives were in power”, with his company suffering a £25 million hit from increased employer national insurance contributions and a higher national minimum wage announced at the last Budget.

open image in gallery A dilemma faces Rachel Reeves as she prepares for a challenging November Budget ( PA )

“The mood music seems to be that tax will go up again,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s sustainable.”

Asked if tax rises would lead to an increase in holiday prices, Mr Heapy replied: “Probably, yes, because if the Budget is perceived as not being great, the (value of the UK’s) currency could reduce, and if the currency reduces, import costs will rise.”

Mr Heapy said his message to Ms Reeves would be “don’t continue to use Middle England as a cash cow” as he did not believe it was possible to “tax your way out of an economically tight spot”.

He added: “They keep talking about a growth agenda. Well, let’s see it.

“I haven’t seen much so far that I think will result in significant growth in the economy, but I remain hopeful.

“I hope the Budget is a true growth agenda Budget.”

The Treasury was approached for a comment.