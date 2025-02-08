Nearly 100 fall sick on cruise ship after gastrointestinal outbreak

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

About 90 passengers and crew on a Royal Caribbean cruise in the Gulf of Mexico have fallen sick with a gastrointestinal illness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many of those onboard are suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting, according to reports.

"Radiance of the Seas" departed Tampa, Florida, on Saturday for a seven-day cruise around the western Caribbean, planning to visit ports in Mexico, Honduras and Belize, according to Cruisemapper.com. An outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness was reported to the CDC's vessel sanitation program on Tuesday.

The Miami-based Royal Caribbean did not immediately return a request for comment.

Some 89 people - about 4% of the cruise ship's 2,164 passengers - have reported being sick. Two members of the 910-person crew are also sick, the CDC said.

Royal Caribbean has increased cleaning on the ship, collected stool specimens for testing and isolated sick people, the CDC said. The ship is scheduled to return to Tampa on Saturday, February 8, according to Cruisemapper.com.

The CDC has said that norovirus, a highly contagious virus causing vomiting and diarrhea, is usually the cause of stomach bugs on cruise ships. It is not yet known what caused the illness on Radiance of the Seas.

A similar incident happened on the cruise ship in October last year when more than 180 people became sick with a gastrointestinal illness aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise traveling through Canada. Out of 2,172 passengers on the Radiance of the Seas, 180 along with three staff members reported feeling ill with symptoms that included diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, and muscle aches.