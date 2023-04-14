Rail strikes could be over as RMT union ‘considers’ improved offer from train firms

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Months of strike disruption on the railways could be approaching an end after the main rail union was handed an improved offer.

A spokesperson for the RMT union said: “We have received an updated offer from the RDG [Rail Delivery Group] and our NEC [National Executive Committee] is considering its contents.

“No decision on any next steps has been taken.”

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents the train operators who are contracted by the government, said: “Following further constructive joint discussions with the RMT leadership we have put forward a fair revised offer which makes important clarifications and reassurances, in particular around job terms and conditions for our employees.

“Our ambition remains to secure long-term, rewarding careers for our people, a better service for a passengers and a railway that takes no more than its fair share from the taxpayer.

“Our hope is that the RMT executive will put this proposal to its full train operating company membership and allow them a say on the deal, so we can end this dispute and work together to deliver a strong future for Britain’s railway and all those who work on it.”

Rail insiders have taken the union’s announcement as a positive sign. Previous offers have been dismissed by the RMT leadership without being put to members in a referendum.

The RMT is involved in a long and bitter dispute with train operators over pay, job security and working arrangements.

The first national rail strikes since the 1980s began in June 2021, with the most recent staged last month.

A parallel dispute between Network Rail, which manages and maintains the tracks, signals and some stations, and the RMT, was settled last month.

Members voted strongly in favour of accepting an improved offer.

The train drivers’ union, Aslef, is also in dispute with the train operators, but talks are understood to be at an advanced stage.